Stephen Ross will whisk Brian Flores to Florida on Monday, or at least try to

Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Patriots enter a Super Bowl with an assistant coach expected to become a head coach elsewhere. For the second straight year, will it all fall apart?

Stephen Ross hopes it won’t. The Dolphins owner, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, will take his private jet to fetch Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores on Monday, with the intention of getting Flores signed to a contract that will make him the next coach of the team.

It’s unclear whether the plane will be picking Flores up in Massachusetts or Georgia. The better play would be to grab Flores before he can even get on a plane back to Boston.

The best play, frankly, would be to find Flores before he even gets to the team bus leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium and secure his signature on the bottom line. Last year, something happened when offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels made one final trip to the team facility in Massachusetts, keeping him from becoming head coach of the Colts. While the reversal by McDaniels may have had more to do with him and/or the Colts and less to do with the push made by the Patriots to get McDaniels to stay, Ross should try to finalize the deal before Flores goes to his office to collect his things.