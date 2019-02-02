Texans set to promote Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Texans are set to make a couple of changes to their offensive coaching staff.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio was the first to report on Saturday that the team will promote Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Will Lawing will get bumped up from assistant offensive line coach/offensive assistant to Kelly’s former role as the team’s tight ends coach.

Head coach Bill O’Brien has gone without an offensive coordinator the last two years and has called the plays on offense. There’s been no word that he’s planning to give up those duties.

Kelly spent two years coaching the Houston tight ends after three years as an offensive quality control coach. He first worked under O’Brien as a graduate assistant at Penn State.

Lawing was also a graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions and has been with the Texans for five seasons. He was a defensive quality control coach for three years before moving to the offensive side of the ball.