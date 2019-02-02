The receive-or-defer conundrum looms over Super Bowl coin toss

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Getty Images

The first real decision of Super Bowl LIII may be the biggest decision of Super Bowl LIII.

We already know that the Patriots will call heads or tails in the coin toss. We already know that Patriots special-teams captain Matthew Slater will call heads. Once the coin lands, the Rams or Patriots will have to decide whether to receive the opening kickoff or defer the decision to the second half.

So what will they do? Will the Rams, if the toss comes up tails, take the ball and try to set the tone offensively? A three and out for L.A. could grease the skids toward early doom, and the Patriots would preserve the ability to pull off the coveted end-of-first-half-start-of-second double dip.

Keeping the ball and scoring a touchdown, however, would be a huge way to start the game, especially since the Patriots have scored only three total points in the first quarter of eight prior Belichick-Brady Super Bowls. A score and a stop and a score would put the Pats on the ropes early. (Then again, 28-3.)

Deferring would preserve the double-dip opportunity for the Rams, and it would put Aaron Donald and company on the field, with a chance to establish quickly the kind of heat on Tom Brady that always is a key ingredient in beating the Patriots. Either Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Dante Fowler, Jr., and Michael Brockers will be able to pull it off or they won’t; why not find out right away?

The Patriots typically defer when they win the opening coin toss, but they didn’t in the divisional round against the Chargers, opting for the football and opening the floodgates that essentially ended the game by halftime. If the Patriots do it again, it means that they know they need to do all they can to deliver an early knockout to the other team from L.A.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “The receive-or-defer conundrum looms over Super Bowl coin toss

  1. Since both offenses will probably be dominant, I’d probably choose to defer. Deferring gives the defense a longer halftime recovery, and potentially one fewer series in the second half.

  4. Even though Belichick usually chooses to defer, if the Patriots win the coin toss I think they’ll take the ball to start. Those long opening drives by the Patriots in the Chargers and Chiefs games made the offense stand around for a long time and didn’t allow them to shake off the jitters (and the cold, in the case of those two games) for nearly half an hour. If the Patriots believe they can have that kind of lengthy opening drive in the Super Bowl, they’ll want to do the same thing, especially considering they’re going up against a team of guys with almost no Super Bowl experience.

  5. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    February 2, 2019 at 10:52 am

    If the Patriots have only scored 3 total points in 8 Super Bowls, I think I would put my defense on the field first with a good shot of preventing them from scoring.

    ****************

    The Patriots’ performance in their two playoffs games suggests that we shouldn’t pay much attention to their past Super Bowl 1st-quarter history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!