Tom Brady’s greatness, in the words of his fellow greats

Getty Images

If the greatest players in NFL history voted on which one was the greatest of them all, it appears that Tom Brady would be selected.

As Brady heads to his ninth Super Bowl, several Hall of Famers are calling him the best player ever to play the game of football.

Here’s a look at some of the all-time greats calling Brady the all-time greatest, as compiled by NFL writer Dov Kleiman:

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan said, “I think Tom Brady is the greatest football player we’ve ever had.”

Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz had previously said Joe Montana, the quarterback who beat Munoz’s Bengals in two Super Bowls, was the best player ever. Now, Munoz says, “You’ve just got to look at what Brady’s done. . . . I’ve got to go Brady.”

Said Aaron Rodgers of Brady being the greatest of all time, “He’s got five championships. I think that ends most discussions.”

Brady’s former teammate, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, said, “Tom Brady has my vote for the greatest to ever lace them up.”

Said wide receiver Reggie Wayne, “Everybody knows I played for the Indianapolis Colts. I played with one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Peyton Manning. It’s hard for me to say this, but it’s true . . . Tom Brady is the best of all time.”

Von Miller, who has faced Brady many times, said, “I want to sack every quarterback I play against. But do I want to sack Tom Brady any more than the other guys? Of course, I do. I like to compete against the best, and let’s face it: Tom Brady’s the G.O.A.T.“