Tom Brady’s greatness, in the words of his fellow greats

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2019, 7:33 AM EST
If the greatest players in NFL history voted on which one was the greatest of them all, it appears that Tom Brady would be selected.

As Brady heads to his ninth Super Bowl, several Hall of Famers are calling him the best player ever to play the game of football.

Here’s a look at some of the all-time greats calling Brady the all-time greatest, as compiled by NFL writer Dov Kleiman:

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan said, “I think Tom Brady is the greatest football player we’ve ever had.”

Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz had previously said Joe Montana, the quarterback who beat Munoz’s Bengals in two Super Bowls, was the best player ever. Now, Munoz says, “You’ve just got to look at what Brady’s done. . . . I’ve got to go Brady.”

Said Aaron Rodgers of Brady being the greatest of all time, “He’s got five championships. I think that ends most discussions.”

Brady’s former teammate, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, said, “Tom Brady has my vote for the greatest to ever lace them up.”

Said wide receiver Reggie Wayne, “Everybody knows I played for the Indianapolis Colts. I played with one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Peyton Manning. It’s hard for me to say this, but it’s true . . . Tom Brady is the best of all time.”

Von Miller, who has faced Brady many times, said, “I want to sack every quarterback I play against. But do I want to sack Tom Brady any more than the other guys? Of course, I do. I like to compete against the best, and let’s face it: Tom Brady’s the G.O.A.T.

22 responses to “Tom Brady’s greatness, in the words of his fellow greats

  2. There you have, end of debate. These are the people that have more weight with their opinion than you nd I

  3. Brady fan here. I admit it. oOriginally from Florida. States a disappointment for football since “78.
    Yeah, Brady is arguably the best ever. Depends on which couch you sit on on any given Sunday.. Lots of talk about who’s the next Tom Brady. Lots of talk about Mahomes and justly so. Kid’s awesome. Hope he does better than Brady. I mean that. Who wants to be the MHOAT? Most hated of all time. Seems in this world, the more you accomplish the less credit you get.
    GO PATS!!

  7. This makes me want to vomit, but how can you really argue. Thank goodness for Tom Coughlin and Eli! Damn I wish that both the Seahawks and the Falcons had just run the ball!

  8. This is how great he is.

    In 2000 what would your reaction be to a guy playing in 9 Superbowls?

    There’s your answer as to why he’s the GOAT.

  9. It’s Funny Players around the league and Hall of Famers tip there hat to Brady on what he has accomplished but fans of Football call him a Cheater and system Quarterback.My opinion if your a fan of the Game you have appreciate what Brady is doing because you will never see this again never.

  10. People saying they hate Tom Brady just mystifies me. I don’t care, but it’s baffling. He’s the hardest working, humble, charitable, greatest teamate, never has a bad word about anyone, GOAT etc,etc. Aside from jealousy, what’s to hate? Maybe a little self analysis is in order.

  11. While I agree Brady is the best QB ever, I at least look at this with some perspective. Greatness is a byproduct of talent, team chemistry and opportunity… So while I feel Tom is the GOAT, I think there are others from the present and even the past that in the same situation with the Pats would have been the GOAT. This also means had Tom played for a team like the Lions or Browns his whole career we wouldn’t be saying this about him. This site goes way too far promoting Brady love – it’s like a drug to you guys. Simmer down a bit.

  12. On Sunday Brady will have played exactly half of the number of Super Bowls this century. Let that sink in.

  13. Dan Patrick to Justin Tuck: Who is the toughest QB you ever faced? Who would you say is the toughest?
    Tuck: That’s easy. Brady. We kept hitting him harder and harder and couldn’t believe he kept getting back up.

    “No matter how hard you hit him Brady will get back up and tell you good job good hit. He takes his hits like a real man”
    — Michael Bennett

    Brady’s toughness is criminally underrated. Those two guys are not Patriot fanboys- they ought to know what they are talking about. 🙂

  14. Hard to even see this as a discussion point. He is the G.O.A.T.
    Would have been fun to see Montana play with today’s rules though.

  16. What salty haters always overlook when comparing eras is that it was the same for all teams and QBs in those eras – and past great QBs had great HCs too. The HUGE difference for this era is Parity Rules. Dynasties like 9ers or Boys had no cap or FA, and even then lasted less than half as long as this team. And as other SB teams have found since the mid-90s, Parity Rules BITE a champ like no other team (on the staff side too). For example, only a 3rd of the Pats who beat the Hawks were still on the team that beat the Falcons just 2yrs later. Insane roster turnover.

  21. This is a good one by MDS since only the defensive players know how to compare quarterbacks. Joey Bosa also said he’d never seen anyone like Brady and how quickly the ball is gone and how frustrating it is.

  22. George Paras says:
    February 2, 2019 at 8:29 am
    It’s Funny Players around the league and Hall of Famers tip there hat to Brady on what he has accomplished but fans of Football call him a Cheater and system Quarterback.My opinion if your a fan of the Game you have appreciate what Brady is doing because you will never see this again never.
    ———
    No intelligent football fan in existence uses the “system” argument against Brady. The way the Patriots got here was a completely different offensive system than they used last year and even more different than the year before. I saw this in September – this is a totally different “system” featuring the best rushing attack the Patriots have had in over a decade.

    System QBs also don’t stick in the NFL.

    I think a lot of it comes from Brady being paired with Belichick all this time. Which of course is not a “system” it’s a coach. Belichick has won 0 titles as coach and had 0 playoff appearances without Brady as a starter. Brady is the right QB with the right mindset paired up with the right coach.

    Which is why there is no doubt whatsoever that a Manning or Rodgers wouldn’t win squat with Belichick. Their egos wouldn’t allow a guy like Belichick to coach them.

