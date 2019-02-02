Vic Fangio named top assistant coach of the year

AP

Vic Fangio’s work with the Bears defense helped land him the head coaching job in Denver and it also led to an award at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Fangio won an Associated Press vote to become this season’s choice as the assistant coach of the year.

The Bears allowed the fewest points of any team in 2018 and they were third in yards against as well. Linebacker Khalil Mack‘s arrival helped spur the Bears defense to their strong performance and he was named to the All-Pro team along with cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson at the end of the season.

Fangio received 25 votes. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale got nine votes and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus finished third with seven votes. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens got two votes for his work as offensive coordinator and Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari was also the choice of two voters.