Zac Taylor expected to finalize Bengals deal on Monday

The Dolphins are expected to try to get Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores to Miami on Monday to finalize his deal to become the team’s next head coach.

While they are doing that, the Bengals are set to do the same with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Taylor is expected in Cincinnati the day after Super Bowl LIII to put the finishing touches on his contract to become the successor to Marvin Lewis with the Bengals.

Taylor wasn’t able to directly discuss the Bengals this week, but said it hasn’t been “hard at all” to keep his focus on Rams matters with a big step up the coaching ladder on the horizon.

Brian Callahan is set to join Taylor in Cincinnati as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator. Neither that nor any other move is likely to be announced until things are official with Taylor.