Andrew Whitworth unsure if he’ll retire

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth may have played his last game at Super Bowl LIII. But he doesn’t know for sure.

Whitworth said after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that he is undecided on playing the 2019 season or retiring.

“I really don’t know,” Whitworth said after the game when asked if he’s finished.

The 37-year-old Whitworth has one more year left on his contract. If he returns to the Rams in 2019 he’ll count $15.9 million against their salary cap and if he retires they’ll save more than $10 million, but the Rams would surely love to have him back. Whitworth was a very big part of the Rams’ offense this season, and if he retires he’ll be a big hole to fill.