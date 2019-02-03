Bill Belichick is first to earn eight Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

Bill Belichick has just taken a unique place in NFL history, as the first person ever to earn eight Super Bowl rings.

The Patriots’ win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII was New England’s sixth title in Belichick’s tenure as the Patriots’ head coach. Belichick previously earned two Super Bowl rings as the defensive coordinator of the Giants.

Belichick had previously been in a tie with former team executive Neal Dahlen, who earned five Super Bowl rings with the 49ers and two with the Broncos. Now Belichick has the record all to himself.

Six people had earned six Super Bowl rings before today: Steelers executives Dan Rooney and Art Rooney II, Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who earned four as head coach and then received two as a team consultant, Mean Joe Greene, who earned four as a Steelers player and two as a player personnel executive in Pittsburgh, Steelers scout Bill Nunn, and conditioning coach Mike Woicik, who earned three with the Cowboys and three with the Patriots.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also became the first player to earn six Super Bowl rings. Brady had previously been in a tie with Charles Haley as the only players with five Super Bowl rings.