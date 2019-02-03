Brandin Cooks: “I just got to make those plays”

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks had chances to make a play. Again, he didn’t. And again, he lost the Super Bowl.

The Rams wide receiver lost the final game for the second straight season, after being with the Patriots last season.

He suffered a concussion early in that loss to the Eagles, and was unable to make a pair of plays which could have helped the Rams.

Cooks was close to a pair of catches in the end zone, but didn’t come up with either one in the 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

“I just got to make those plays,” Cooks said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

He did have eight catches for 120 yards, but it’s the ones he didn’t catch that will haunt him. In the third quarter, he was wide open in the back of the end zone, but because Jared Goff was late seeing him, Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty had time to break up the pass. They settled for a field goal on that drive.

In the fourth quarter, another was broken up by safety Duron Harmon in the end zone. Goff was picked off on the next play by cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“It was one of those bang-bang plays,” Cooks said. “Harmon came over the top. I’m great enough to make that play, and I still got to make it no matter what situation it was, to be honest.”

It’s hard to say it was his fault as he was nearly the one Rams offensive player with a creditable performance. But being so close, again, will hurt.