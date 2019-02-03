Cory Littleton interception ends first Patriots drive

Getty Images

The Patriots got off to a promising start on their first possession of Super Bowl LIII, but it had an unhappy ending.

Cordarrelle Patterson caught Greg Zuerlein‘s kickoff just outside the Patriots end zone and returned the ball to the 39-yard-line to set the Patriots up in good field position.

Sony Michel ran 13 yards behind a good block by fullback James Develin to take the ball into Rams territory on the first offensive play and the Patriots were on the move. They’d keep the ball on the ground with Patterson and Michel picking up another first down and taking the ball deeper into Rams territory before they decided to throw a pass.

Tom Brady tried a pass to Chris Hogan that was broken up by Nickell Robey-Coleman, who spent the last two weeks in the spotlight for less positive reasons. The ball caromed to linebacker Cory Littleton and the Rams got the ball out of New England’s hands without giving up any points.

The interception is the sixth that Brady has thrown in the Super Bowl over his nine appearances in the game. John Elway has the most Super Bowl picks in history with eight.