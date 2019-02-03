First officiating blunder: Missing obvious intentional grounding

AP

It’s still very early in Super Bowl LIII. But not early enough for an obvious officiating error.

On the first drive of the game for the Rams, quarterback Jared Goff rolled to his right away from pressure. Just before running out of bounds, he threw the ball away.

And referee John Parry missed an obvious intentional grounding.

Although Goff was out of the pocket, he clearly did not get the ball even close to the line of scrimmage. And there was no flag thrown, and no mention of the missed call on the game broadcast.