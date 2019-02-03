Greg Zuerlein looks fine in warm-ups

AP

It doesn’t appear that anything is wrong with Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein today.

The Rams kicker, who has dealt with injuries throughout the season and most recently a foot issue, is showing no signs of problems in pregame warm-ups.

Zuerlein is still working through his routine, but hit a 60-yard field goal and is showing plenty of leg strength.

A foot injury in the NFC Championship Game was a brief concern, and he missed five games earlier this year with a groin problem.

But he got through a week of practice with no injury designation, and none of his kicks so far suggest any issue.