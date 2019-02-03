Healthy Rams have no significant inactives

Getty Images

Both teams are healthy at Super Bowl LIII, which means neither team has any surprises among their inactive players.

The Rams announced their seven inactives, and none of them are major players: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and DT Tanzel Smart.

Those are the same seven players the Rams made inactive for the NFC Championship Game. With a healthy roster, coach Sean McVay had his choice of players to deactivate, and the Rams are going with the same 46 players who got them here.