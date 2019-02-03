In nine Super Bowls, Patriots still have three first-quarter points

AP

The ninth Super Bowl appearance of the Belichick-Brady era has started like most of the first eight.

The Patriots went scoreless for the first 15 minutes of the game, matching seven of their prior Super Bowls since Bill Belichick became the head coach and Tom Brady became the starting quarterback.

Last year, the Patriots managed a field goal in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII. The Patriots could have had a field goal in Super Bowl LIII, but Stephen Gostkowski hooked a 46-yard attempt.

The final tally for the Patriots? Nine Super Bowls, three total first-quarter points.

That matches the first-quarter points scored by the Patriots against the Bears in Super Bowl XX. In Super Bowl XXXI against the Packers, the Patriots scored 14 first-quarter points.