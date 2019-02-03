Jared Goff fails to deliver in the biggest game of his career

AP

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had grown irritated with questions about a late-season slump. He’ll now be facing plenty of questions about a nightmarish Super Bowl start.

Goff completed 19 of 38 passes for 228 yards and an interception on Sunday night in Atlanta. That translates to a completion percentage of 50, six yards per attempt, and a passer rating of 57.89.

After a very shaky first half, Goff made some good throws in the second half, and he was authoring a potential game-tying drive before floating a pass that was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, which allowed the Patriots to embark on the drive that as a practical matter ended the game.

While it wasn’t a disaster in comparison to some other less-than-memorable Super Bowl performances by a quarterback (SportingNews.com recently ranked the 10 worst), it will raise plenty of questions about Goff’s status as a short-list franchise quarterback — and it will do nothing to erase concerns that his success is a product of coach Sean McVay’s system.