Jared Goff: “It kills, it hurts”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff acknowledged his lousy performance in Super Bowl LIII, putting the blame on himself in the postgame locker room.

Goff said it pains him to see the way he played in a game when his teammates were counting on him to lift them up.

“It kills. It hurts,” Goff said.

Goff said the defense played well enough against Tom Brady and the Patriots for the Rams to win.

“It hurts me knowing how well our defense played, against that team, against Tom, and us not holding up our end of the bargain. It’s our job to score points and we didn’t do that tonight,” Goff said.

After a season in which Goff emerged as one of the league’s bright young stars, his huge disappointment in the Super Bowl will lead to a long offseason of questions about whether the Rams can count on him to win big games in the future.

39 responses to “Jared Goff: “It kills, it hurts”

  2. Goff was a victim of what might be the best Patriots defensive performance in a Super Bowl, and I’m counting 01 since the rules are MUCH more in favor of offense.

    He will learn from this.

  4. This team will implode by the end of next year.
    Whitworth is retiring.
    Talib, Peters, Suh, Fowler are bad guys, front runners.

  5. Jared Goff got exposed for who he really is today, Guy wouldn’t be anything without a monster Defense, Top Oline, and best RB in the game..

    Put him on the Jets and he’d be out the league in 2 years max.

  6. vancouversportsbro says:
    Cam Newton is probably smiling. No one will remember his poor super bowl performance now that Goff has stolen the limelight.
    —-
    Goffs performance was terrible, but he didnt have a play that was as bad as Cam’s not trying to pick up his fumble.

  7. It was a top defensive game guys! Old school! With the GOAT QB still squeezing 260yds but Goff couldn’t match because Goff can’t read and react at the line like Brady. That’s all. I hate it when there’s a low scoring defensive master-battle and most folks talk about a QB sucking.

  9. All I’ll say is i will forever curse and hate on Kansas city Dee Ford for having his hand a few inches in the neutral zone which negated the game-ending Interception of Brady. A play mind you where players did say is rarely call and if anything at worst you get a warning.If the refs don’t call that play no one cares since that play looks like any other snap. It just look like the NFL had the teams Preordain for the Superbowl, The Boston market along with the Los Angeles market.

  12. Damn Kroenke had a bad day today all around lol. All his teams took an L, did the Nuggets and his his ice hickey team play today? Asking a friend.

  13. Sweet Insanity says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:23 pm
    All I’ll say is i will forever curse and hate on Kansas city Dee Ford for having his hand a few inches in the neutral zone which negated the game-ending Interception of Brady….It just look like the NFL had the teams Preordain for the Superbowl, The Boston market along with the Los Angeles market.
    ————————
    The refs let Chiefs’ D hold all day long that game, and let Kelce push off all day too. Even on the one phantom facemask on Brady they ignored Edelman being held big time. As to Saints, I feel for them (as I wanted a Brady-Brees final) but there were fouls by the Saints that weren’t called either.

  15. The more experienced QB, coach, and team won. Shocker. Jared Goff is a promising young QB and I don’t think he should hang his head too much over this. If he stays focused on improving himself as a qb he’ll have plenty of chances to make it back to the big game.

  16. Horrible performance and his coaches did him no favor with horrible play calling. The moment was too big for Goff and McVay.

  24. One wonders how much longer it’s going to take before folks understand that the most important — crucially important — aspect of the NFL is CONSISTENCY. Long term consistency. For some weird reason, many people are forever looking to the latest fad to win the day, when, in point of fact, roster and coaching consistency over time is what wins. The Patriots have now proven this beyond a shadow of doubt. Maybe some of these impatient owners will sit back now and let the coaches and players develop around a sound football philosophy and work their system year in and year out, refining it along the way and developing the players. Anything else produces chaos and a legacy of losing. Just ask the next Browns fan you happen to see. The good news for Cleveland fans is that at long last the Browns have a front office and coaching staff very capable of building a long-term, consistent winner. At least we must hope that the trigger happy owner (Jimmy Haslam) has finally learned that lesson.

  25. Look, after the Patriots took a beating for giving up 41 to Nick Foles last year, they were gunning for it this year. Pitching a 1st half shutout in Arrowhead against the league MVP should have been an omen for the Rams.

  26. One of the massive advantages this Patriots team has over others is that people will make excuses for the team that loses to New England. “Oh that’s a great team over there, they do that to a lot of teams.”

    So you’re not really preparing like it’s THAT big of a deal to lose. It showed tonight with the Rams.

  27. One Name: Nick Foles!!! We were rooting for you you Geoff!! We hate the PATS!!You should say WTF Coach!! but again look at the Bears game. You guys suck as well in that game. Saint should have played the Cheaters! They suck and you could not have capitalized. One of the worst SB ever. Glad we didnt pay 5,000 to watch this. My kid Pee Wee game was better!!!

  29. last year we got to the playoffs for the first time in 13 but went 1 and out. this year we won in the playoffs twice and then lost to the best HC/QB combo in the Superbowl era.

    I`m proud of the growth,we just got to the Superbowl before we were ready for it on O.
    remember the Gibbs era with the Redskins..got to the SB early into their time together,beaten by a more experienced team.beaten when they weren`t yet ready for it.regrouped,learnt from the experience and went onto win 3 with them.we were too young and green on O for it now but we`ll learn.now the Redskins back then had to compete with some of the all time great teams just to get into the Superbowl,in the era when whoever won the NFC won the superbowl. we don`t see that level of competition in the NFC now. Eagles are our bogey team but alot of key players either getting old or due to leave.

  30. That was no some masterful defense of game. Goff showed his reliance on the play action. Sure there were some well timed defense calls and Rams made a big play here and there but there was nothing spectacular.

    Broncos versus Panthers that game had great defensive plays. Seahawks Broncos I can list off 6 of 7 wow defense of plays.

    This was a snoozefest until almost halfway through the 4th quarter. Goff looks like the definition of a system QB.

  31. Yes it stings, but at least the refs didn’t refuse to call a blatant penalty on a potential game winning drive. Now that would have stung.

  32. I wouldn’t say it was a bad game, just underwhelming because we all expect NFL post season games to end 38 – 35 in today’s NFL. There was some really good defense being played lets acknowledge that, but the Rams offense overall looked average.

  33. It’s incredible how the Patriots managed to beat teams with superior talent. Obviously their coaching is in a category alone. Sorry Eagle’s fans, you won the Big One last year but that was a fluke. NE should be on title 7 now….heck, they should be on #8 at least. Goff needs to learn how to call a game and not rely on being told what to do on the field. Not being able to audible or go through progressions is a killer.

  34. Alright cam newton sucked but his team got 10 points I think 7 in 1st half against a more ferocious D with Von Miller, Aquib tali’s, Demarcus Ware, that was equally ferocious than Your rams have – what about boy wonder McVey and Goff 3 points, while punting in 4th down and 2 ,

    At least cam had the same excuse of poor receivers receiving head shots, beyond the whistle shoves like the rams constantly gave today to Edelman, gronk, Hogan etc

  35. campcouch says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Sorry Eagle’s fans, you won the Big One last year but that was a fluke. NE should be on title 7 now….heck, they should be on #8 at least.
    ————————————————————————————–
    Patriots have had some bad luck, and some good luck in SBs. I think they could have beat the Giants the first time, but they also could have easily lost to Atlanta or Seattle. On balance 6 outta 9 is about what they’ve earned.

  36. walllamp947460497 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:33 pm
    Goff needed only a Mark Sanchez buttfumble and a cam Newton non recovery to rank as the worst QB of all time.

    ————
    Rothlesberger 9-21 123 YDS 0 TDS 2 INTS and he won. Hands down worst performance for a qb in the superbowl

  37. Saints fans would have flooded that town with money and charm….and spice and good humor. Instead, they got 543 Rams ‘fans’.

    Biggest loser in the intentional no call:

    – The city of Atlanta.

  38. SO WAS JEFF FISHER RIGHT ALL ALONG ABOUT JARED GOFF? was his rookie year what his career will be not wining the really big games and getting rattled easy ?

  39. As a Pats fan much respect for the Rams, they played a great game and it was a game of inches. It had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Goff hasn’t proven he is the guy, and he hasn’t proven he isn’t the guy, though evidence seems to indicate he is the latter. He was what I hoped he was; getting hit in the face and not being the QB from earlier in the year.

