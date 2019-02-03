Jared Goff: “It kills, it hurts”

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff acknowledged his lousy performance in Super Bowl LIII, putting the blame on himself in the postgame locker room.

Goff said it pains him to see the way he played in a game when his teammates were counting on him to lift them up.

“It kills. It hurts,” Goff said.

Goff said the defense played well enough against Tom Brady and the Patriots for the Rams to win.

“It hurts me knowing how well our defense played, against that team, against Tom, and us not holding up our end of the bargain. It’s our job to score points and we didn’t do that tonight,” Goff said.

After a season in which Goff emerged as one of the league’s bright young stars, his huge disappointment in the Super Bowl will lead to a long offseason of questions about whether the Rams can count on him to win big games in the future.