Julian Edelman helps Patriots take 3-0 lead

Getty Images

Julian Edelman has taken the lead for Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

He has five catches for 74 yards, including receptions of 6 and 25 yards on a seven-play, 39-yard drive that has given the Patriots the lead.

Stephen Gostkowski, who missed a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter, hit a 42-yarder with 10:29 remaining in the second quarter to give New England a 3-0 lead.

It was Gostkowski’s sixth field goal in his Super Bowl career, one behind Adam Vinatieri in Super Bowl history. Gostkowski is 6-for-8 in his Super Bowl career.

The Patriots have 152 yards to 32 for the Rams as they have dominated, with an almost 11-minute edge in time of possession.