Julian Edelman on pace to match Super Bowl catch record

AP

Pats receiver Julian Edelman won’t catch Jerry Rice for the postseason reception record tonight, but Edelman is taking a nice chunk out of Rice’s current lead. And Edelman could end up setting a different record.

With seven first-half receptions through one half of football, Edelman is halfway to the single-game Super Bowl record of 14 catches. Edelman also has 93 yards; the single-game record belongs to Rice, who generated 215 in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Rams have struggled to cover Edelman throughout the first two quarters, but the Rams have resisted using two men to cover him.

Edelman now has 112 postseason catches. Rice has 151.