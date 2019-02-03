Low hit leaves Gronkowski limping

zAP

The Patriots finally have scored. But those three points came with a price, albeit potentially minor.

The third-down play preceding the 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski entailed a quick pitch and catch from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski, who tried to fight for a first down. Along the way, a low hit left Gronk limping to the sideline.

It apparently was minor. After being briefly checked by trainers, Gronkowski rejoined the offense, planning for the next drive.

Gronkowski has four catches for 40 yards, on four targets.