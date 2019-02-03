McCourty brothers celebrate Super Bowl win together

Getty Images

Sunday night was a big one for the McCourty brothers.

Devin McCourty won the third Super Bowl of his career and his first playing alongside his twin brother Jason in the New England press conference. The win capped Jason’s first trip to the postseason and he had a big hand in making it happen by breaking up a pass to Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone in the third quarter.

Head coach Bill Belichick called McCourty’s play “huge” in his postgame comments and the McCourty brothers celebrated their win by shouting “mama we made it” to each other across the interview room. Jason McCourty said it “means a lot” to win a Super Bowl with his brother.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Devin McCourty said. “He’s done everything right this year. He’s been an inspiration to every guy. I think every guy wanted to win for him.”

Devin McCourty suggested retiring would be a possibility if the Patriots won at Super Bowl Opening Night before backing way off later in the week, but it would be a pretty high note to end on if either brother decided to make that call.