Patrick Chung doesn’t miss celebration despite broken arm

Patriots safety Patrick Chung injured his right arm early in the third quarter, but he didn’t let that stop him from celebrating with his teammates or hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Chung returned to the sideline in the second half and climbed on the podium when the confetti had dropped. He raised the trophy with his left hand.

Chung confirmed to Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe that he broke his right arm.

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, played 15 years ago, Patriots safety Rodney Harrison broke his arm in the fourth quarter. He, too, lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Chung, playing in his fifth Super Bowl, finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Duron Harmon replaced him.

“We responded well,” Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “Patrick is one of the warriors on our team. He laid it all out on the line. You watch that play, he came in full speed. When you see a guy like that coming in and putting his body on the line, not caring, you want to fight more for your teammates.”

Chung refused the golf cart to take him to the locker room after his injury, choosing instead to walk.

“Can’t go on the cart, bro,” Chung said.