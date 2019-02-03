Patrick Chung hurt on first drive of second half

Getty Images

Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung is playing in the fifth Super Bowl of his career, but he appears to be done for the day.

Chung suffered a right hand or wrist injury when his arm got caught between two players while he was making a tackle. He was in obvious pain, writhing on the ground, and an air cast was placed on his right arm.

It’s the second consecutive Super Bowl in which Chung has sustained an injury; a year ago there was controversy around Chung staying in the game after he suffered a concussion.

A cart was brought out for Chung, but he refused it and walked off the field under his own power.