Patriots benefit from a Nickell Robey-Coleman penalty

Getty Images

This week, they called it on Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The Rams cornerback was penalized for helmet-to-helmet contact on Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, which the Saints fans watching had to be rolling their eyes at.

His hit dropped Burkhead for a 4-yard loss, and would have left the Patriots in a third-and-18 hole if not called. It was a bang-bang play, and not the kind of obvious play as two weeks ago in the NFC Championship Game, which helped the Rams get this far to begin with.

It also sets him up for another fine from the league, following last week’s which was the tacit acknowledgement Bill Vinovich’s crew blew the biggest call of that game.