Patriots go for it on fourth, fall short to keep score 3-0

Anyone expecting an offensive explosion in Super Bowl LIII has been left unfulfilled to this point in the proceedings.

The Patriots have gotten the better of things offensively, but their edge in plays and yards has not resulted in a major edge on the scoreboard. An interception and a missed field goal in the first quarter kept them from building a lead and a failed fourth down conversion in the second quarter added to their misery.

A pass to Cordarelle Patterson left the Patriots a yard shy of the line to gain and they opted to go for it from the Rams’ 32-yard-line. Tom Brady threw to tight end Rob Gronkowski and it went incomplete with Rams linebacker Cory Littleton in tight coverage.

The choice to pass on a field goal could come back to haunt the Patriots, although Stephen Gostkowski‘s early miss likely factored into the decision. The Rams’ offensive ineptitude may also have been a consideration and they punted for the sixth time in six possessions three plays later to keep the score unchanged.