Patriots hope to make Jared Goff soil his game pants

Getty Images

Ready or not, Rams quarterback Jared Goff will soon be playing in a Super Bowl. The Patriots hope he’s not ready.

Via Mike Giardi of NFL Media, an unnamed Patriots player explained that the goal is to make Goff, as Chris Simms might say, self-soil himself.

The unnamed player explained that, if the Patriots show Goff “something he hasn’t seen before, we believe that he’ll bleep in his pants.” The unnamed player also predicted that, with Tom Brady on New England’s side, it will take only a couple of plays like that to make a difference in Super Bowl LIII.

Of course, some would have made a similar prediction about Eagles quarterback Nick Foles a year ago. And Foles did anything but bleep in his pants.