It can only get better from here, folks.

The Patriots lead the Rams 3-0 at halftime of Super Bowl LIII, a game in which the promised offensive fireworks have been noticeably absent.

The Rams have a grand total of 57 yards in the first half, punting on all six of their possessions.

The Patriots haven’t done much more, and believe it or not it’s not the lowest-scoring Super Bowl at halftime. In Super Bowl IX, the Steelers led the Vikings 2-0.

There’s plenty of time to change things, and the Patriots have plenty of track record of exciting second halves in Super Bowls.