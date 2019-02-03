Patriots, Rams trading punts in third quarter

Getty Images

The second half of Super Bowl LIII is looking a lot like the first.

That’s good news for punters Johnny Hekker and Ryan Allen, but it’s not such good news for anyone hoping to see more points over the final 30 minutes of action.

Hekker has punted twice so far in the third quarter as the Rams have now punted on all eight of their possessions in the game. Quarterback Jared Goff is 0-for-7 on third downs after being pressured into an incompletion in his end zone with just under nine minutes to play in the third.

Hekker’s latest punt was a 65-yard boot, which sets a new Super Bowl record. Hekker has also put five kicks inside the 20-yard-line so far on Sunday.

The former record holder for longest punt was Allen, who has dropped two of his three punts inside the 20.