Patriots shut out top-two offenses in first half

Getty Images

The Patriots defense now has shutout the NFL’s top-two offenses in the first half of their past two games.

They blanked the Chiefs 14-0 in the first half of the AFC Championship Game before winning 37-31. The Chiefs had three first downs and 32 total yards in the first 30 minutes.

The Patriots lead the Rams 3-0 at halftime of Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams have two first downs and 57 yards. They have punted six times.

The Patriots also have two sacks of Jared Goff.

Now, who makes the best halftime adjustment?