Patriots win sixth Super Bowl, 13-3 over the Rams

Six points would have been enough.

But even without style points, the Patriots proved the more substantive team, winning their sixth Super Bowl title with a 13-3 win over the Rams.

Rookie Sony Michel‘s touchdown in the fourth quarter was the only one of the game, and they were able to run enough late in the game to prevent the Rams from having a chance. Stephen Gostkowski‘s 41-yard field goal with 1:12 was enough to ice the game.

The Rams with their last chance drove into field goal position, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 48-yard field goal to end the drama.

The Patriots defense was good throughout , but it’s hard to call them dominant, as it was more of a case of the Rams and coach Sean McVay underperforming.

Whether something was wrong with Todd Gurley (35 yards on 10 carries) or not, the Rams couldn’t survive a dismal night from quarterback Jared Goff, who was 19-of-38 for 229 yards and an interception late, never gaining any kind of rhythm.

And while the Patriots didn’t flash offensively themselves (it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time), they made enough of the timely plays they’ve been known for during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady run.

From Rob Gronkowski‘s 29-yard reception which set up Michel’s touchdown to the always-open Julian Edelman, the Patriots were able to play keep-away for long enough.

For all their dramatic wins over the years, this one was different. There was drama without excitement, a slow buildup. But that’s the same way they’ve stacked up trophies, as many as the Steelers now, with no indication this might be the last one.