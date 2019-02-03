President Trump has concerns about his son playing football

Getty Images

The 44th and 45th Presidents of the United States finally have found something on which they agree. Sort of.

Barack Obama said while in office that, if he had a son, Obama would not let his son play “pro football.” Donald Trump has taken a similar, but somewhat softer, stance on the issue of sons playing football.

In an interview with Face the Nation, President Trump said he won’t keep 12-year-old Barron Trump from playing football, but that President Trump won’t push him that way.

“If he wanted to [play]? Yes,” President Trump said, via the Associated Press. “Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

“I thought the equipment would get better, and it has,” Trump added, via TheHill.com. “The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn’t solved the problem. So, you know, I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son — well, I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football. So it’s not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it.”

The President also called the sport “really tough,” although on past occasions he has complained that football isn’t tough enough, based on the penalties called on hits on defenseless receivers.

“Football has become soft like our country has become soft,” Trump said in January 2016, while on the campaign trail. “Who wants to watch these crummy games?” He complained that the NFL now prohibits “what used to be considered a great tackle, head-on and violent.”

The President also poked fun at the NFL’s sensitivity to concussions after a woman at a 2016 rally was hit in the head.

“The woman was out cold, and now she’s coming back,” Trump said less than a month before the election. “See? We don’t go by these new and very much softer NFL rules. Concussion, oh! Oh! Got a little ding on the head, no, no, you can’t play for the rest of the season. Our people are tough.”