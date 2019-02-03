Rams’ offense stalling early in the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Rams’ offense needs to get going.

Twelve minutes into Super Bowl LIII, the Rams have as many punts as complete passes, with two of each.

Fortunately for the Rams, they have Johnny Hekker as their punter, and he has dropped both punts inside the 20-yard line. His first punt was a good one, going 54 yards, but the second went off the side of his foot and went just 28 yards before going out of bounds at the 19-yard line.

The Rams have played Todd Gurley at running back so far. Perhaps going to C.J. Anderson can get the offense on track. Stay tuned. We know you will.