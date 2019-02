AP

The second half has started for the Rams the same way the first half went.

The first drive of the third quarter resulted in the seventh punt for Rams punter Johnny Hekker. The Super Bowl record is eleven.

Five of Hekker’s punts have landed inside the New England 20.

The Rams have 27 total plays for 78 total yards. But they still trail by only three points. If/when the Rams wake up offensively, they can still win this one.

If they don’t, they could be the first Super Bowl team to be shut out.