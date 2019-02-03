Rams punt on first four possessions

Getty Images

This is not the offensive performance Sean McVay had in mind.

The Rams have punted to end each of their four possessions in Super Bowl LIII. Johnny Hekker has landed three of those punts inside the 20-yard line, which has allowed the Rams to win the field position battle, if nothing else.

The record for most punts in a Super Bowl was set by Brad Maynard, who punted 11 times in the Giants’ ugly loss to the Ravens 18 years ago. Hekker surely hopes he doesn’t come near that record.

The Rams trail 3-0 with 6:14 to play before halftime.