Rams punt yet again

Getty Images

It’s nine punts, and counting.

The L.A. Rams, after finally mustering points on their ninth drive of the game, have punted for the ninth time to end drive Number 10.

Before the drive stalled, the Rams managed to secure a couple of first downs, with one coming on a third-down defensive holding penalty. An offensive holding penalty followed by Rams quarterback Jared Goff getting blown up on the sideline and then failing to see a wide open receiver and a useless play on third and 22 resulted in Johnny Hekker making his ninth appearance as a punter.

The Rams are two short of the record for Super Bowl punts, set by the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.