Rams still not going to Todd Gurley

Getty Images

The Rams promised running back Todd Gurley would be a big part of things this week.

So far, that hasn’t been the case.

After their three possessions and 32 yards, the Rams still haven’t involved the guy who led the league in touchdowns this season.

Gurley has one carry so far, and C.J. Anderson has two. Robert Woods has a rush and has been targeted with four passes.

Everyone has insisted that Gurley isn’t injured, but the alternative is that he forgot how to football sometime since he missed two weeks with a knee problem, and that seems less likely.