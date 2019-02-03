Rams tie it up with a field goal, 3-3 in the third quarter

Getty Images

The Rams didn’t get to the end zone.

But they did get their first points of the Super Bowl, and their first third-down conversion late in the third quarter.

Greg Zuerlein‘s 53-yard filed goal evened things at 3-3 with 2:11 left in the penultimate period.

It was nearly a touchdown, but quarterback Jared Goff was a little late seeing a wide open Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone, and Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty broke up the pass.

That was followed by a sack, and Zuerlein’s attempt was a little low, but he had enough leg on it to get it through.