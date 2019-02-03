Rams wins coin toss, choose to defer

AP

It was known that the Patriots would call the opening coin toss. It was known that Patriots special-teams captain Matthew Slater would call heads.

It’s now known that the Rams have won the toss, given that the commemorative coin landed tails side up.

And the Rams opted to defer, meaning that the Patriots will get the ball to start the game — and that the Rams will have an opportunity to pull off the covered double dip, scoring at the end of the first half and on the opening drive of the second.

Barring a surprise onside kick, which the Saints successfully accomplished nine years ago, in Super Bowl XLIV.