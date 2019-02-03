Report: Josh Gordon could return to Patriots by training camp

Getty Images

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon, suspended indefinitely by the NFL, could return to the team by training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The NFL suspended Gordon on Dec. 20.

The Patriots are paying for his treatment at an inpatient facility in Gainesville, Florida, where Gordon will watch the Super Bowl.

Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He played 11 games this season, making 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns before the league suspended him.

Gordon, 27, has appeared in only 52 games since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Browns in 2012.