Report: Rams “absolutely” want C.J. Anderson back in 2019

The Rams have a pretty big game to play on Sunday before their attention will turn toward 2019, but one of their hopes once they get to that point reportedly concerns running back C.J. Anderson.

Anderson joined the team for the final two games of the regular season and ran well while Todd Gurley was out with a knee injury. Anderson has remained a part of the offense in the playoffs as Gurley has played less than he did before the knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team “absolutely” wants the veteran back in 2019.

Given how well Anderson has done in the offense and Gurley’s history of knee issues that predates his December injury, it’s easy to understand why the Rams would feel that way.

It would also be easy to see a team offering Anderson a bigger role and/or salary than the Rams would be willing to offer a complementary player. Malcolm Brown, who was the No. 2 behind Gurley before breaking his collarbone in December, is set to be a restricted free agent so the Rams will have the ability to hold onto his rights regardless of how things play out with Anderson.