Rob Gronkowski still wants time to decide on future

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2019, 11:07 PM EST
Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t getting caught up in the moment.

The Patriots tight end reiterated after Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams that he’s still not ready to decide about his future.

“That decision will be made in a week or two,” Gronkowski told reporters, adding that tonight was about celebrating with his teammates.

That has been his stance throughout the last week (the dodging and the celebrating), but there’s no doubt there’s reason for concern about his long-term future after more back issues this year.

He missed three games in the regular season with injuries, but his numbers were well off his normal pace. He finished with 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns. He had 13 catches for 191 yards in the playoffs, but at one point Sunday night was limping significantly and got checked by the athletic training staff.

He’s due $9 million in base salary next year, which isn’t commensurate with his stats. The Patriots have always liked paying people less, and if they don’t think he’s going to be well for a season, they may not be inclined to do keep him at that number.

But now, Gronkowkski is going to retreat to his natural habitat — a party somewhere.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Rob Gronkowski still wants time to decide on future

  2. Come on, Gronk, those books aren’t going to write themselves.

    Just kidding, big guy. Relax, enjoy, take your time. You’re part of the greatest run of success in pro football history.

  3. He’s already first ballot HOF and proved it tonight. HIs time is probably up. That body has give out and taken too much punishment. Time to thank #87 and appreciate that career.

  4. Gronk, you are great kid, but enough with the deja vu Brett Favre retirement crap, OK?

    The story should not be about your retirement. It diminishes your character. Stay quiet, and retire when you are ready.

    In the meantime, CONGRATULATIONS BIG GRONK.

  5. He was still 6th among TEs in yardage and he might be the best blocking TE in the NFL, at least among those that produce significant offensive numbers.

    I am not sure he is worth that paycheck, it is kind of close. Gronk has three rings, he might make the conversation not needed.

  6. This one is tough. One one hand I want to see him continue to SMASH DBs… but on the other side I want him to have a full life.

    It’s too bad the $ make it impossible to have a one down TE. That would allow him to be healthy and still productive when needed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!