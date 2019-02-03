Rob Gronkowski still wants time to decide on future

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t getting caught up in the moment.

The Patriots tight end reiterated after Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams that he’s still not ready to decide about his future.

“That decision will be made in a week or two,” Gronkowski told reporters, adding that tonight was about celebrating with his teammates.

That has been his stance throughout the last week (the dodging and the celebrating), but there’s no doubt there’s reason for concern about his long-term future after more back issues this year.

He missed three games in the regular season with injuries, but his numbers were well off his normal pace. He finished with 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns. He had 13 catches for 191 yards in the playoffs, but at one point Sunday night was limping significantly and got checked by the athletic training staff.

He’s due $9 million in base salary next year, which isn’t commensurate with his stats. The Patriots have always liked paying people less, and if they don’t think he’s going to be well for a season, they may not be inclined to do keep him at that number.

But now, Gronkowkski is going to retreat to his natural habitat — a party somewhere.