Robert Kraft “proud” to do something almost impossible to replicate

The Patriots had never won a title and been to one Super Bowl when Robert Kraft bought the team 25 years ago, so there’s no argument that his tenure as the team’s owner has been the most successful one in team history.

They’ll be playing in their 10th Super Bowl since Kraft bought the team on Sunday and the ninth since head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady joined the franchise. A win would give them six titles and that makes a pretty unassailable case for the most successful run for any franchise in the Super Bowl era.

Kraft reflected on that run this week and shared his pride in being part of something he thinks will be “almost impossible” for anyone else to do.

“I don’t think we’ll ever replicate this. I don’t think it’ll be replicated anywhere,” Kraft said to Albert Breer of SI.com. “And I’m proud and happy that our family has been able to nurture it and be at the helm here. But I’m gonna enjoy it. I’m gonna enjoy every moment of it. And we’ll try to keep it going as long as we can. But we do have to be thinking about plans, which you think about anyhow, because this is a game where, in one play, things can change.”

When it comes to keeping it going, Kraft said things “could change tomorrow” while noting the significance of having Brady and Belichick around for the whole run. There’s been talk about extending Brady’s contract this week and Breer reports talks haven’t started yet, but past extensions have gotten done without much fuss and it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to rock the boat this time around.