Sean McVay: I got out-coached

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay’s coaching acumen has been praised far and wide over his two seasons in Los Angeles, but no one is singing his praises after Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams managed 260 yards of offense in their 13-3 loss to the Patriots and McVay didn’t hold back when it came to assigning blame for the loss. He said in his postgame press conference that “I got out-coached” and criticized himself for not doing more to get running back Todd Gurley “in a flow” during the game.

“I’m almost numb … They did great job but it was mostly result of me doing a poor job calling plays and not giving us a chance to win. I don’t know how you ever get over this,” McVay said in an interview with Ed Werder of Westwood One.

At 33 years old, McVay should have a long run ahead of him to prove he can find a way to get past this loss and learn from what went wrong to do a better job of coaching in a big game.