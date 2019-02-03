Six points is fewest through three quarters in Super Bowl history

Getty Images

So much for offense taking over the NFL.

The Rams and Patriots combined for three points in the first half, making it the second-lowest scoring first half in Super Bowl history. They combined for six points after the third quarter, making it the fewest combined points through three quarters in Super Bowl history.

The Steelers led Minnesota 9-0 after three quarters in Super Bowl IX for the previous record.

The Patriots have punted five times and the Rams eight.

New England has 272 yards to Los Angeles’ 124.