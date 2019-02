Getty Images

We have a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

After 53 minutes of 3-3 football, the Patriots scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIII with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was a Sony Michel plunge up the middle for two yards that finally got the ball into the end zone and gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead.

Now it’s on Jared Goff to lead the Rams’ offense, and see if we can have an exciting ending to a less-than-exciting Super Bowl.