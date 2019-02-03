Stephen Gostkowski misses 46-yard field goal

Getty Images

The Patriots have not had much trouble moving the ball, but they have no points to show for it.

Tom Brady threw an interception at the Los Angeles 27 on the Patriots’ first possession, and Stephen Gostkowski‘s 46-yard field goal was wide left on their second possession. Gostkowski hit the upright on one of his warmup kicks.

The Patriots also burned two timeouts on the 11-play, 45-yard drive that netted them no points.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Patriots took over at their own 12 with Brady’s interception costing the Patriots 54 yards in field position. It was the first time in Brady’s postseason career that he has thrown an interception on his first attempt.

The Patriots converted a third down to Julian Edelman before Sony Michel lost 4 yards on a first-down run. Then, Nickell Robey-Coleman picked up a 15-yard penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

The Rams cornerback did not allow Rex Burkhead time to protect himself.

Instead of third-and-20, the Patriots got an automatic first down.

They moved to the Los Angeles 28 before Gostkowski’s miss.

The Patriots have 72 yards to 24 for the Rams with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter.