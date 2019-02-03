Stephon Gilmore picks Jared Goff to keep Pats up 10-3

Getty Images

The Rams were able to move the ball into Patriots territory after Sony Michel‘s touchdown put them down by seven in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t get the ball into the end zone.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted a deep pass to Brandin Cooks on the New England 4-yard-line to get the ball back to Tom Brady with 4:17 left in the game. The Rams had tried another deep shot to Cooks on the previous play, but safety Duron Harmon broke the pass up in the end zone.

Gilmore’s interception was the first Rams turnover of the game and it continued a rough night for Goff. The Rams quarterback is now 16-of-33 for 174 yards.

Now it’s up to Brady and the Patriots offense to try to put the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title on ice.