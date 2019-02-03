Stephon Gilmore’s “clutch” pick ends the Rams’ best, last chance

Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore had a case for MVP after the Patriots held the Rams to three points.

The Patriots cornerback made five tackles, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Gilmore’s interception likely was the easiest of his career. After Jared Goff tried to hit Brandin Cooks on a pass to the end zone on first down from the New England 27, Goff went back to the well on second down with another intended for Cooks. Gilmore caught the underthrown ball at the New England 4 with 4:17 remaining, preserving the Patriots’ 10-3 lead.

“It was clutch,” Gilmore said. “I mean, I knew he was going to throw it up, and I knew I had to make a play. I knew he was going to force it up there. Our defensive line put a lot of great pressure on him, and he chucked it up and I was able to make a play.”

The Patriots held the Rams to 14 first downs and 260 yards and forced nine punts.

“It’s hard work,” Gilmore said. “We practice hard. We study. We are a team, so I’m not surprised at all.”