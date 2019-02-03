Todd Gurley insists knee is fine

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he expected to see running back Todd Gurley back to his old form after a poor outing in the NFC Championship Game, but things didn’t quite turn out that way.

Gurley didn’t play much in the first half and wound up with 10 carries for 35 yards and one catch for a loss of one yard, which led to another round of questions after the game about whether his knee was bothering him. Gurley missed two games at the end of the regular season with a knee injury, but insisted he was fine after the win over the Saints and said the same in Atlanta after the 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

“I know there’s been a lot of concern about my knee but I really am fine,” Gurley said.

Gurley said he had an MRI after the team’s Week 15 loss to the Eagles that didn’t turn up anything that would have led to a longer absence from the lineup and that he does not expect to have surgery this offseason. He credited the Patriots defense for coming up with a better effort, which is impossible to argue with whether Gurley is 100 percent or not.