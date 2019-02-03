Tom Brady becomes first player with six Super Bowl wins

Getty Images

It wasn’t the prettiest of nights for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but it ended exactly the way he would have hoped.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Atlanta to win Super Bowl LIII. The victory is Brady’s sixth, which breaks a tie with former Cowboys and 49ers defensive end Charles Haley for the most by a player in the history of the NFL.

Brady’s first win also came against the Rams in 2002. He was 16-of-27 for 145 yards in that game and 21-of-35 for 262 yards this time around. The biggest of those completions came when he feathered a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard gain with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

That set up Sony Michel‘s 2-yard-touchdown run that broke a 3-3 ties and set the Patriots up for their third Super Bowl title in the last five years. It also gave Brady the latest in a long line of Super Bowl records.