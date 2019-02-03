Tom Brady: Our defense set the tone

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls in Sunday night’s 13-3 win over the Rams, but he wasn’t the same driving force in the win that he’s been in some of the team’s past victories.

Brady and the offense put up three points through the first 53 minutes of the game and he spent a lot of time after the game talking about the job that the New England defense did to keep the Rams from moving ahead on the scoreboard. He said it was fortunate that the defense “really played the best game they have all season” while the offense “grinded it out.”

“Yeah, it was tough,” Brady said of going into halftime with a 3-0 lead. “We just couldn’t make the big play, we just couldn’t stay on the field on third down. We just knew we had a whole half to go, defense set the tone. They held them, we got some good field position for them. They held them and finally we kind of broke through in the fourth quarter, we kind of needed that.”

It’s a big change from last season when Brady threw for 505 yards while the defense gave up 538 in a 41-33 loss to the Eagles, but the final score assures it is a welcome one.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tom Brady: Our defense set the tone

  1. Brady did not have a good game….until the 4th quarter.

    The greatest clutch QB in the history of the sport by a huge margin.

  2. Yes they did – Brady & the Offense stunk for most of the game but proved they are BEST coached team in league on BOTH sides of the ball!
    I’m am hopeful that Flores “bucks” the trend of previous NE Assistants going on to HC elsewhere, as his Defense really played the best game of the year & probably the best NE Defense in any SB!

  6. People keep calling this game boring. It had just as much anticipation as last year though but for the opposite reason. You knew somebody was going to make something happen at some point and the Patriots has a decisive scoring drive to break the tie and you had to wonder when McVay was going to pull the proverbial rabbit out of his hat.

    Granted he never did, but the fact remains this was a tight game that could’ve gone either way until the second half of the fourth quarter basically.

    Incredible run by the Pats. As a Falcons die hard who also loves the Seahawks(I’m from Federal Way) I have my fair share of reasons to be bitter(and I am), but I also appreciate greatness and what the Patriots have accomplished is nothing short of spectacular. If you aren’t in awe, you’re simply a hater in my book because we’ve all been on the wrong side of the Patriots greatness at some point or another.

  7. The defense was lights out. Unfortunately now we have to read about how dreadfully boring the game was. Apparently no one could change the channel. Some people just have to cry and whine and get outraged about something. Go find a safe space and replay the game on your Madden video game so that the final score is 61-60…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!