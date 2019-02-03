Tom Brady: Our defense set the tone

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls in Sunday night’s 13-3 win over the Rams, but he wasn’t the same driving force in the win that he’s been in some of the team’s past victories.

Brady and the offense put up three points through the first 53 minutes of the game and he spent a lot of time after the game talking about the job that the New England defense did to keep the Rams from moving ahead on the scoreboard. He said it was fortunate that the defense “really played the best game they have all season” while the offense “grinded it out.”

“Yeah, it was tough,” Brady said of going into halftime with a 3-0 lead. “We just couldn’t make the big play, we just couldn’t stay on the field on third down. We just knew we had a whole half to go, defense set the tone. They held them, we got some good field position for them. They held them and finally we kind of broke through in the fourth quarter, we kind of needed that.”

It’s a big change from last season when Brady threw for 505 yards while the defense gave up 538 in a 41-33 loss to the Eagles, but the final score assures it is a welcome one.